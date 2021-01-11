Chubb ran for 76 yards on 18 carries, hauling in all four of his targets for 69 yards and a receiving touchdown during Sunday's 48-37 wild-card win against the Steelers.

Having paced the NFL with 4.0 yards per carry after contact this season, Chubb netted his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaign despite missing Weeks 5 through 8 because of a sprained MCL in his right knee. He also entered the playoffs with an astounding seven rushing TDs over his final six regular-season outings. After chalking up 108 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries against Pittsburgh last Sunday afternoon, Chubb rumbled for 17 yards on his opening carry of the wild-card round, following that up with a 20-yard scamper the very next play. He made a vital contribution in the passing game, with his 40-yard receiving score in the fourth quarter shifting the tide back in Cleveland's favor for good. A divisional-round matchup against the Chiefs offers a challenge, as Kansas City held opponents to 90 or fewer rushing yards in five of its final seven regular-season games.