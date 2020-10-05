The Browns officially placed Chubb (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Chubb was forced out of Sunday's win over the Cowboys due to a right MCL sprain, the severity of which is now expected to sideline him for roughly six weeks. It's a good sign, at least, that the star running back will avoid surgery and is expected to return this season. In the meantime, Kareem Hunt will take over as Cleveland's clear top running back. D'Ernest Johnson, who impressed in relief of Chubb in Week 4 and turned 13 carries into 95 yards, could also have a shot at seeing enough work to attain fantasy relevance in Cleveland's high-powered ground game.