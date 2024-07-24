The Browns placed Chubb (knee) on the active/PUP list Wednesday.

Chubb will officially begin training camp on the PUP list, as expected. He can be activated at any point throughout camp or the preseason once ready to practice, and upon passing a physical. The 28-year-old running back is working his way back from a severe left knee injury, including two separate surgeries to repair his MCL and ACL. Chubb has made encouraging workout progress this offseason and is expected to be healthy and available for game action at some point during the 2024 campaign, but an actual timetable for his return remains undisclosed. In the meantime, Jerome Ford, D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong figure to handle the bulk of backfield reps at practice, with Nyheim Hines (knee) also working his way back from the active/non-football injury list.