Chubb, who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and won't return for the 2023 season, appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario regarding his knee injury and could be ready to return to start next season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The gruesome left knee injury Chubb suffered in Monday's loss to the Steelers looked to be something that could put the running back's status for this season and beyond in question, but there's growing sentiment that the four-time Pro Bowler avoided an ACL tear and dislocated knee and is dealing with a torn MCL. The Browns are expected to have further clarity regarding the recovery timeline after Chubb undergoes surgery to repair his knee next week, when doctors can assess the rest of the damage more closely. While a torn MCL is still a serious injury and is expected to entail a 6-to-8-month recovery, Chubb should have a good chance at being cleared ahead of training camp in 2024 if no major additional ligament damage is detected once he has his surgery.