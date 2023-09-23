Chubb, who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and will not play in the 2023 season, appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario regarding his knee injury and could be ready to return to start next season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Monday's gruesome injury looked devastating for Chubb's status not just this season, but for more to come, although there's growing sentiment that the four-time Pro Bowler didn't tear his ACL, only his MCL. The Browns are expected to have further clarity regarding the recovery timeline after Chubb undergoes surgery to repair his knee, in which the doctors can assess the rest of the damage more closely. Just a torn MCL, although very serious, would be incredibly fortunate given how scary the injury looked initially and the immediate prognosis following the Week 2 loss to the Steelers.