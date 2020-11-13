Chubb (knee) executed several individual drills during Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The news that Chubb shed the brace on his right knee was encouraging, and the running back looked good while participating in individuals, including catching passes, running in short bursts and making cuts. The quick cut ability is generally a good indicator of back's readiness for game action. The potential return of right guard Wyatt Teller (calf), who ProFootball Focus rates with a league-high 93.9 rushing grade, is another encouraging sign for Chubb. The Browns average 5.7 yards per carry behind right guard this season -- 7.2 over the first four games before Teller was injured. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is hopeful Chubb will play Week 10 against the Texans' 32nd-ranked rushing defense (159.5 YPG).