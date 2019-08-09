Browns' Nick Chubb: Picks up 26 yards in debut
Chubb caught a 14-yard pass and enjoyed a 12-yard run during Thursday's 30-10 win over Washington.
Chubb's touches came on back-to-back plays on the Browns' opening touchdown drive before resting for the remainder of the contest. Gaining some chunk yardage early is an encouraging beginning for Chubb, who coming off of an exciting rookie campaign. He figures to be plenty busy during the first half of the season with Kareeum Hunt serving a suspension, Duke Johnson Jr. in Houston, and little experienced depth behind him.
