Chubb ran for 65 yards on 18 carries and added 10 yards on two receptions during Sunday's 33-18 loss to Pittsburgh.

Cleveland continues to feed Chubb following the trade of Carlos Hyde, with 18 carries in each of his two starts after just 16 carries during the season's first six games. The rookie looks as though he'll be given every opportunity to develop in a season that is fading fast and should enjoy a more favorable matchup next Sunday against a Kansas City run defense surrendering 5.2 yards per carry, a full yard more than the Steelers.