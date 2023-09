Chubb (knee) has been placed on IR by the Browns.

With Chubb slated to undergo surgery and out for the season, per Kelsey Russo of the team's official site, Cleveland signed Kareem Hunt on Wednesday. As Chubb embarks on a lengthy recovery from his knee injury, the Browns will proceed with Jerome Ford as their top back this Sunday against the Titans, with Hunt -- who played for the franchise from 2019 through 2022 -- and Pierre Strong candidates to mix in.