Chubb rushed the ball 11 times for 48 yards in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers. He did not record a reception on one target.

Chubb was in an even split in the backfield with Jerome Ford for the entire day. While that limited his volume, Chubb did manage a 19-yard run -- his longest of the season. He's now gained between 48 and 59 yards on the ground in four of his seven games this season, though the ongoing split in the backfield will continue to limit his fantasy appeal.