Chubb rushed the ball 17 times for 80 yards in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Texans.
Deshaun Watson made his team debut in Sunday's win, though Chubb maintained his typical role. He continued to run with strong efficiency, ripping off two rushes of more than 15 yards. However, he remained uninvolved as a pass catcher and also failed to find the end zone for only the fourth time this season. While it was a bit of a letdown performance, the Browns seem content to remain a run-heavy offense, as Watson took to the air only 22 times in the relatively comfortable win.
