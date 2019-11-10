Browns' Nick Chubb: Produces in Hunt's return

Chubb carried 20 times for 116 yards and caught two passes for an additional five yards during Sunday's 19-16 win over the Bills.

Chubb excelled despite a tough matchup against the Buffalo defense, which he gashed to the tune of 5.8 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Kareem Hunt made his season debut, catching seven passes and receiving four carries en route to recording a combined 74 yards of his own. If this game was any indicator, the Browns plan on utilizing the unique skillsets of both of their talented backs, though Chubb should still dominate the carries on a weekly basis. He'll look to do just that in Thursday's matchup with the Steelers.