Browns' Nick Chubb: Productive in small role
Chubb ran the ball three times for 25 yards in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Chargers.
Chubb was on the field for just seven offensive snaps, though his production -- 8.3 yards per carry -- didn't go unnoticed by his head coach. During his Monday press conference, Hue Jackson suggested that the Browns need to give Chubb more opportunities in the rushing game. The rookie running back hasn't carried the ball more than three times in a game this season, but his 16 attempts for 173 yards and two touchdowns overall suggests he deserves more work. We'll see if Chubb's work load increases on Sunday against the Buccaneers.
