Browns' Nick Chubb: Quiet performance Sunday
Chubb carried three times for two yards and failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 12-9 overtime win against the Ravens.
Despite Chubb's two touchdown, 105-yard performance in Week 4, the rookie running back didn't see an increase in work Sunday as expected, and was shut down during the rare times when he did touch the ball. He did, however, see more field time, as he increased his snap count from three to 11. Chubb hasn't garnered more than three touches in any week this season, and that doesn't figure to change with Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson firmly ahead of him on the depth chart.
