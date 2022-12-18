Chubb rushed the ball 21 times for 99 yards in Saturday's 13-3 win over the Ravens.
Despite a tough matchup, Chubb found himself in a positive game environment and put together a solid performance. He had only two rushes of more than 10 yards but still managed a solid 4.7 yards per carry to top 80 rushing yards for just the second time in his last six games. While the performance was positive, of Chubb's six 100-yard rushing performances, only one has come since Week 10. Even with the recent downturn in performance, he now has 1,252 rushing yards -- seven fewer than he posted across 14 games in 2021.