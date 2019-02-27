Browns' Nick Chubb: Ready for backfield challenge
New head coach Freddie Kitchens said Chubb won't back down from any competition, Keith Britton of 923 The Fan reports.
Kitchens was responding to inquiries about the recent signing of Kareem Hunt, who is expected to serve a lengthy suspension before he can suit up for his new team in a regular-season game. It was an unexpected move from a franchise that already has Chubb and Duke Johnson in the backfield -- especially after the former produced 5.2 yards per carry and 10 total touchdowns in 2018. Despite the brilliant rookie-year performance, the addition of Hunt does create some worries about Chubb's workload for the second half of the 2019 campaign.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?