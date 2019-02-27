New head coach Freddie Kitchens said Chubb won't back down from any competition, Keith Britton of 923 The Fan reports.

Kitchens was responding to inquiries about the recent signing of Kareem Hunt, who is expected to serve a lengthy suspension before he can suit up for his new team in a regular-season game. It was an unexpected move from a franchise that already has Chubb and Duke Johnson in the backfield -- especially after the former produced 5.2 yards per carry and 10 total touchdowns in 2018. Despite the brilliant rookie-year performance, the addition of Hunt does create some worries about Chubb's workload for the second half of the 2019 campaign.