Chubb says he's excited to work with Kareem Hunt in the Cleveland backfield, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Chubb was averaging 19.3 carries and 4.0 targets per game at the midway point of 2019, before dropping to 18.0 carriers and 2.1 targets over the final eight weeks with Hunt in the lineup. That still left Chubb as one of the more heavily used runners in the NFL, with the Browns even utilizing formations that put him on the field at the same time as Hunt. It isn't clear if those two-back looks will be popular under new coach Kevin Stefanski, who takes over an offense that added TE Austin Hooper and FB Andy Janovich during the offseason. It's thus fair to wonder if Chubb could drop down closer to 15 carries per game, though his performance to this point in his career certainly justifies larger workloads. As such, the backfield split between Chubb and Hunt will be one of the major fantasy storylines to monitor early in the season.