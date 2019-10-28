Browns' Nick Chubb: Rebounds from rough start

Chubb carried the ball 20 times for 131 yards and caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots.

His final numbers were good, but Chubb fumbled the ball twice in the first quarter, helping to dig a 17-0 hole the Browns couldn't climb out of. The second-year back has topped 100 rushing yards in three of the last four games, giving him plenty of momentum heading into next week's game in Denver.