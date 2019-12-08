Browns' Nick Chubb: Records 117 scrimmage yards

Chubb carried 15 times for 106 yards and caught his only target for 11 additional yards during Sunday's 27-19 win over the Bengals.

Chubb averaged an impressive 7.1 yards per carry, although he was largely bottled up outside of an explosive 57-yard gain. He watched as Kareem Hunt received double-digit touches yet again and scored a short rushing touchdown despite lackluster results on most of his carries. Hunt's presence has certainly limited Chubb's weekly ceiling due to decreased usage, but he's still averaged 95.6 rushing yards over the last five games to put him near 1,300 for the season. He will look to thrive in next Sunday's favorable matchup against the Cardinals.