Chubb carried 20 times for 114 yards during Sunday's 22-17 win over the Eagles.
Chubb was bottled up in the early going but padded his stat line quite a bit with an explosive 54-yard run in the fourth quarter. He was held out of the end zone and wasn't targeted in the passing game, giving him a respectable yet mundane fantasy line despite the strong effort in a tough matchup. Chubb has surpassed the 100-yard mark in four of his six games this season, scoring five touchdowns as well, and he should thrive on the ground next Sunday against a hapless Jaguars defense.