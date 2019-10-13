Browns' Nick Chubb: Rumbles for 122 yards, two scores

Chubb rushed 20 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns and caught five of six targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 32-28 loss to the Seahawks.

Chubb scored on a seven-yard run on the Browns' opening drive, and a major chunk of Chubb's yardage came two drives later when he ripped off a 52-yard run in the first quarter, setting up a 31-yard touchdown catch by Ricky Seals-Jones. His impressive day was topped off when the Browns took over on the Seahawks 24-yard line after an errant punt. Chubb received the ball on two straight plays, rushing twice for 28 yards and a score. That gave the Browns the lead in the fourth quarter, but the Seahawks scored again and ended up with the win. Chubb's effectiveness remains impressive, as this was the third time in four games he recorded at least 100 scrimmage yards, and the one game he failed to do so he finished with 99 yards.