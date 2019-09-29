Browns' Nick Chubb: Runs all over Ravens

Chubb rushed 20 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns while adding three catches for 18 yards on four targets in Sunday's 40-25 win over Baltimore.

Chubb came alive in the second half, scoring touchdowns from 14 and two yards out in the third quarter to turn a 10-10 tie into a 24-10 lead before exploding for an 88-yard score in the fourth. He had a short touchdown vultured by Dontrell Hilliard late in the fourth quarter, but Chubb's fantasy owners shouldn't be concerned about that considering the game was pretty much out of reach by then and Chubb had already done more than enough to make them happy. Finally living up to his lofty draft day valuation, Chubb should be fired up as an RB1 against the 49ers in Week 5.