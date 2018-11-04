Browns' Nick Chubb: Rushes for touchdown
Chubb carried the ball 22 times for 85 yards and scored a touchdown during Sunday's 37-21 loss to the Chiefs. He also caught his only target for five yards.
Since taking over the starting job for jettisoned Carlos Hyde in Week 7, Chubb has averaged 3.9 yards per carry and has yet to eclipse the century mark. But his workload and knack for finding the end zone makes him a solid play in fantasy formats, especially considering no one on Cleveland's roster is challenging him for carries. The rookie running back will look to keep it up against a Falcons' defense that allows 112 rushing yards per game.
