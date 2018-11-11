Chubb rushed 20 times for 176 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 33 yards and another touchdown in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Falcons.

Chubb caught a 13-yard score in the final minute of the first half, then exploded for the longest offensive touchdown in the league this season on a 92-yard scoring scamper in the third quarter. The rookie second-rounder is quickly making a name for himself in a starting role, but owners will have to look elsewhere at the running back position in Week 11 with Cleveland on bye.