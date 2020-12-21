Chubb rushed 15 times for 50 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Giants.

Chubb punched in a one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to salvage what would have been a mediocre outing in a favorable matchup (Giants rank 20th in points allowed to opposing running backs). It was the first time the star back was held under 4.0 yards per carry in a game this season (3.3), which is especially surprising when factoring in that he entered the contest with a league-best mark of 5.9 yards per tote. The fact that Sunday's modest output is considered a "bad game" is a great indicator of the elite level Chubb has been performing at in 2020. The 24-year-old will look to break the 1,000-yard mark in rushing yards (10 starts) when the Browns take on the AFC version of New York's football club Sunday.