Chubb took five carries for 30 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason game against Detroit.

With Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson predictably held out, Chubb got the start and saw all his work on the opening drive before handing things over to Matt Dayes. The rookie second-round pick bounced back strong after opening the preseason with a 15-carry, 11-yard performance, taking 30 carries for 129 yards and two TDs over the final three games. Chubb will enter Week 1 as Cleveland's No. 3 running back, but it won't come as any surprise if he takes over the lead role before the end of the season.