Chubb rushed 17 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 47-42 loss to the Ravens. He also caught both of his targets for 21 yards.

Chubb set the tone for the Browns in the first half, scoring from seven yards to cap Cleveland's opening drive before punching it in from 14 yards prior to halftime. The tailback kept it going in the second half, although teammate Kareem Hunt scored twice when Chubb came out. Despite Hunt's presence, Chubb has been dominant this season, and has been particularly hot lately. Over his last five outings, the 24-year-old is averaging nearly 110 rushing yards and has scored five times. That form should instill further confidence in Chubb despite facing an improved Giants defense in Week 15.