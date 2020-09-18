Chubb rushed 22 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns and brought in his only target for nine yards in the Browns' 35-30 win over the Bengals on Thursday.

Chubb and backfield mate Kareem Hunt put on a clinic against the porous Bengals front seven, with the two combining for an average of 6.6 yards per rush on 32 carries. For his part, Chubb saw a nice bump in workload for a Game 1 tally of 10 carries, and this time, he comfortably outpaced Hunt in that department by 12 rushing touches overall after having trailed his teammate by three against Baltimore four days earlier. The third-year pro's 11-yard trip to the end zone in the first quarter opened the scoring on the night for Cleveland, and Chubb later added a one-yard touchdown in the latter stages of the third quarter to extend the Browns' lead to double digits. The fact the Week 2 rushing workload tilted much heavier in Chubb's direction had to elicit a sigh of relief from fantasy mangers for the time being, and the Georgia product will look to put together a successful encore at the expense of the Washington Football Team in a Week 3 home battle on Sunday, Sept. 27.