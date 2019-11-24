Browns' Nick Chubb: Scores with 164 scrimmage yards

Chubb carried 21 times for 106 yards during Sunday's 41-24 win over the Dolphins. He also caught three of four targets for 58 additional yards.

Chubb exploited this favorable matchup to the tune of 5.0 yards per carry as he topped the 100-yard mark for the fifth time this season. He also notched a new season high in receiving yardage thanks to a couple of big plays in the passing game. Kareem Hunt scored a short rushing touchdown in the first half, but Chubb got one of his own in the final minutes to end a four-game run without a TD. The second-year back continues to produce at a strong rate and will look to do so again next Sunday against the Steelers.