Chubb rushed for 112 yards on 19 attempts, adding two receptions for three yards during Sunday's 26-18 win against the Bengals.

Chubb has been an absolute workhorse since the trade of Carlos Hyde on Oct. 19, leading the NFL in percentage of team carries over that span (18.6 per game since Week 7, compared to 16 combined attempts over the first six weeks of the season). With an impressive outing against Cincinnati on Sunday, the rookie back now has consecutive 100-yard rushing performances for the first time in his career. He has, however, failed to find the end zone over the past two weeks, after racking up a ridiculous seven total touchdowns between Weeks 9 and 14. Upcoming in Week 17 is a tough inter-division showdown against a Ravens defense that ranks top-5 in both rushing (994) and receiving yards (448) allowed to opposing running backs this season.