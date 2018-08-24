Browns' Nick Chubb: Sees plenty of work Thursday
Chubb rushed 14 times for 46 yards and caught his lone target for negative yards during Thursday's 5-0 victory over the Eagles.
Chubb saw the bulk of the action among his fellow running backs Thursday, but aside from his 21-yard run on his first carry, the rookie didn't do much with his workload. Carlos Hyde, on the other hand, nearly matched Chubb's rushing total with half the number of carries. The former Georgia Bulldog still figures to have a role on Cleveland's offense behind Hyde and Duke Johnson, but he'll need to produce if he expects any meaningful playing time.
