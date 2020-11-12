Chubb is practicing without a brace on his right knee Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Chubb has by all accounts looked good since returning to practice Monday, and that he's now managed to shed his knee brace is another positive sign. The Browns are expected to decide whether to activate Chubb from injured reserve in time to play Week 10 on Friday, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. An MCL sprain in his right knee has kept the Pro Bowl running back off the field since Week 4.