Chubb (knee) rushed 19 times for 126 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 10-7 win over Houston. He failed to catch his lone target.

In his first action since Week 4, Chubb was involved from the get-go, rushing four times for 19 yards to help set up a field goal on the opening drive. Those were the only points scored by either team until Chubb extended Cleveland's lead to 10-0 with a nine-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Kareem Hunt was the preferred option with the Browns running out the clock on the final drive and finished with 132 scrimmage yards on 19 carries and three catches, but this game was further proof that it's possible for both of Cleveland's running backs to be productive simultaneously, even on a modest day for the offense as a whole. Last season's second-leading rusher has been fantastic when healthy, as Chubb has 461 yards and five touchdown on the ground in less than five full games played this season. He'll look to keep rolling against the Eagles in Week 11.