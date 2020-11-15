Chubb (knee) is expected to handle the bulk of the carries for the Browns in his first game back from injured reserve Sunday against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After missing four games with a sprained MCL in his right knee, Chubb proved his health upon rejoining the Browns for practice this week. He was notably able to take part in all drills during Thursday's workout, prompting the Browns to activate him from IR on Saturday. Though Kareem Hunt was effective in Chubb's stead and remains on hand as a high-quality change-of-pace option, the Browns apparently aren't planning on putting Chubb on any sort of "pitch count" in his return to the lineup. With heavy winds in the forecast for Cleveland on Sunday, expect the Browns to favor a run-heavy game plan that will seemingly be headlined by Chubb.