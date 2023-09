The Browns fear that Chubb suffered a significant left knee injury during Monday night's game against the Steelers, Jake Trotter of ESPN reports.

Chubb, who was carted off the field in the second quarter of the contest, was quickly ruled out by the team after sustaining the injury, with Jerome Ford taking over as Cleveland's lead back. Look for further updates from the Browns to arrive following Monday's game, but at this stage it appears as though Chubb could be facing an extended absence.