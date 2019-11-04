Browns' Nick Chubb: So-so numbers in loss

Chubb carried the ball 20 times for 65 yards and caught four of five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Broncos.

While he's amassed at least 85 scrimmage yards in every game this season, Chubb had difficulty making an impact in this one -- his longest gain went for only 11 yards, and his 3.3 YPC was his worst performance of the year. The second-year RB will look to ramp things up at home next week, facing a Bills defense that just let Adrian Peterson top the century mark against it.