Browns' Nick Chubb: So-so numbers in loss
Chubb carried the ball 20 times for 65 yards and caught four of five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Broncos.
While he's amassed at least 85 scrimmage yards in every game this season, Chubb had difficulty making an impact in this one -- his longest gain went for only 11 yards, and his 3.3 YPC was his worst performance of the year. The second-year RB will look to ramp things up at home next week, facing a Bills defense that just let Adrian Peterson top the century mark against it.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...