Coach Kyle Stefanski said Friday that he'll wait until meeting with Cleveland's medical staff to decide whether Chubb (knee) will play against the Texans on Sunday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Stefanski added that Chubb, who shed his right knee brace Thursday and participated in all individual drills, has hit all necessary milestones and avoided any setbacks. The Browns could still opt to take a cautious approach to Chubb's recovery and allow him another week of rest, but the 24-year-old's chances of returning Sunday at least look encouraging. In order for Chubb to be available against the Texans, the Browns would need to officially add him to the 53-man roster by Saturday afternoon. Through the first four games of the season, Chubb scored four rushing TDs and was averaging an outstanding 5.9 YPC.