Browns' Nick Chubb: Stretches TD streak to four
Chubb rushed nine times for 31 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 29-13 loss to Houston.
Chubb finally got his team on the board with a two-yard touchdown in the third quarter, cutting Houston's lead to 23-7. This game shows that the Browns still have a ways to go before they're consistently competitive against quality competition, but Chubb's nose for the end zone has allowed him to become a largely matchup-proof option in the latter stages of his rookie campaign. Chubb heads into a Week 14 meeting with Carolina having scored a rushing touchdown in each of the past four games while also compiling two receiving scores over that span.
