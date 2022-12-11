Chubb rushed 14 times for 34 yards and caught all three of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Bengals.

Chubb's attempts were limited by Cleveland playing from behind throughout, and he didn't do much with the opportunities he received. While Chubb tied his season high with three catches, he simply isn't involved enough in the passing game to make up the difference when he's bottled up on the ground. The star running back's first multi-game touchdown drought has coincided with Deshaun Watson's first two starts for the Browns, and Chubb will look to end this slump in Week 15 against the Ravens, who allowed one of his 12 rushing touchdowns back in Week 7.