Chubb rushed the ball 18 times for 80 yards and a touchdown in Week 13 against the Titans. He also chipped in one reception for 26 yards.

Chubb's workload was a bit lighter than past weeks as the Browns jumped out to a 38-7 lead. He still managed to make the most of his opportunity, highlighted by a run of 29 yards as well as a one-yard rushing touchdown. Also positive was Chubb's work as a receiver, converting a screen pass into a 26-yard gain midway through the first quarter. Despite missing four games due to a knee injury, Chubb now has seven touchdowns and 874 total yards. He'll run into a tough Ravens defense in Week 14.