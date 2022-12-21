Chubb (foot) missed another practice Wednesday, but the Browns still have optimism he'll play in Saturday's game against the Saints, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

The same reportedly is true of Myles Garrett, though he's merely dealing with an illness while Chubb is nursing a foot injury. Chubb did manage a season-high 70 percent snap share in Saturday's 13-3 win over Baltimore, suggesting the injury isn't too serious (unless it happened at the very end of the game). In any case, Kareem Hunt presumably would get his first start of the season if Chubb were to miss Saturday's matchup with New Orleans -- a game that's likely to be impacted by strong winds, and possibly snow.