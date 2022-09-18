Chubb rushed 17 times for 87 yards and three touchdowns while catching all three of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Jets.

After watching Kareem Hunt score twice last week, Chubb capped Cleveland's first drive of Week 2 with a four-yard touchdown run. Chubb scored again from seven yards out in the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie, then seemingly put the game away with a 12-yard touchdown run just after the two-minute warning. A missed Browns PAT followed by a touchdown-onside kick-touchdown sequence for the Jets produced a miracle New York comeback, but while Browns fans will be heartbroken, Chubb's fantasy managers can celebrate one of the top performances of the young season.