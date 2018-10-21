Browns' Nick Chubb: To back up Duke Johnson in Week 7
Chubb is not listed as the starting running back in advance of Cleveland's Week 7 matchup against Tampa Bay, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
While Chubb has impressed with a 10.8 YPC through the first six games of the season, it's worth noting that he has yet to exceed three carries in a contest this year and has been targeted just once in the passing game. Time is running out for the Browns to ease the rookie into action, as previous starter Carlos Hyde was traded to Jacksonville over the weekend, putting Chubb in line for a significantly expanded role. It won't be as a starter, however, as Duke Johnson will get the nod as the veteran back with more pass-catching upside. While total defense hasn't been the strength of the opposing Buccaneers, it hasn't been due to an inability to stop the run, as Tampa Bay is giving up just 3.8 YPC to opposing backs -- the fifth-best mark in the league.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....