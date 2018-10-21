Chubb is not listed as the starting running back in advance of Cleveland's Week 7 matchup against Tampa Bay, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

While Chubb has impressed with a 10.8 YPC through the first six games of the season, it's worth noting that he has yet to exceed three carries in a contest this year and has been targeted just once in the passing game. Time is running out for the Browns to ease the rookie into action, as previous starter Carlos Hyde was traded to Jacksonville over the weekend, putting Chubb in line for a significantly expanded role. It won't be as a starter, however, as Duke Johnson will get the nod as the veteran back with more pass-catching upside. While total defense hasn't been the strength of the opposing Buccaneers, it hasn't been due to an inability to stop the run, as Tampa Bay is giving up just 3.8 YPC to opposing backs -- the fifth-best mark in the league.