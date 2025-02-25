Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine that he expects Chubb (foot) to test free agency this offseason, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Chubb is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year March 12, and it sounds as though Cleveland won't expend significant effort to re-sign the veteran running back. A four-time Pro Bowler, Chubb missed the first six games of the 2024 campaign while recovering from a serious knee injury, then managed only eight appearances before suffering a season-ending foot issue. In that span, he rushed 102 times for 332 yards and three scores, with a career-low 3.3 YPC. Chubb's foot injury won't require surgery to heal, meaning he could be healthy in time to test the free agent market, but it's unclear whether the 29-year-old veteran will draw significant interest, having played just 10 combined games over the past two seasons.