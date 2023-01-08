Chubb rushed the ball 12 times for 77 yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Steelers. He added five receptions on six targets for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Chubb paced the Browns backfield in carries and yards, though he ended up with fewer than 15 carries for the fifth time in his last nine games. Despite facing a tough Pittsburgh run defense, he managed to work efficiently and ripped off big gains of 19 and 15 yards. Chubb also tallied his 13th total touchdown and first receiving score of the season on a two-yard catch early in the fourth quarter. He ends the campaign with 1,520 rushing yards -- the highest mark of his career -- and will be back to lead the Cleveland backfield in 2023.