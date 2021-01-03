Chubb carried the ball 14 times for 108 yards and a touchdown in Week 17 against the Steelers.

Chubb topped 1,000 rushing yards on the season with his third carry of the game -- a 47-yard touchdown. That feat is even more impressive given that Chubb missed four contests with a knee injury, beginning in Week 5. He closed the season strong upon his return, topping 100 total yards in all but two of his last eight efforts. He'll play a key role in the Browns' potential playoff success and will continue to lead the team's backfield.