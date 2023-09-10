Chubb rushed 18 times for 106 yards and caught all four of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 24-3 win over the Bengals.

Chubb topped 100 yards on the ground after doing so seven times last season, and his four catches would have been Chubb's second-highest total in 2022, so the star running back's usage in this low-scoring season opener was highly encouraging. Jerome Ford actually got 15 carries, but he rushed for just 36 yards and lost a fumble, so Ford poses little threat to Chubb's workload. Cleveland's workhorse back will try to pick up his first touchdown of the season on Monday Night Football in Week 2 against a Steelers team that just allowed 152 rushing yards and a touchdown to San Francisco RB Christian McCaffrey.