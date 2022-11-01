Chubb rushed 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals. He also caught his only target for three yards and ran in a two-point conversion.

Chubb found the end zone from three yards out on a direct snap to get the scoring started in the second quarter, then promptly tacked on a two-point conversion to give the Browns an 8-0 lead. Consecutive Chubb runs of 21 and six yards worked the ball down to the three-yard line on Cleveland's first drive of the second half, and quarterback Jacoby Brissett ran it in on the ensuing play to stretch Cleveland's lead to 18 points. Chubb put an exclamation point on his night with an 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, bringing his season touchdown total to 10. The star running back has been held to fewer than 87 rushing yards only once all season heading into Cleveland's Week 9 bye.