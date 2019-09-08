Browns' Nick Chubb: Totals 84 scrimmage yards in opener
Chubb rushed 16 times for 74 yards and caught three of four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Titans.
Chubb had a four-yard touchdown vultured by Dontrell Hilliard on the opening drive, and the Cleveland offense only got into scoring position one other time the rest of the way, with tight end David Njoku capping that one on a three-yard touchdown reception. While Chubb losing out on that touch near the goal line isn't what fantasy owners wanted to see, he ended up with a near-monopoly on rushing attempts (16 out of 20). Chubb's volume should climb if the Browns can play from ahead in future weeks, but this whole offense looked much less dangerous than anticipated in the opener.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...