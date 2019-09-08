Chubb rushed 16 times for 74 yards and caught three of four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Titans.

Chubb had a four-yard touchdown vultured by Dontrell Hilliard on the opening drive, and the Cleveland offense only got into scoring position one other time the rest of the way, with tight end David Njoku capping that one on a three-yard touchdown reception. While Chubb losing out on that touch near the goal line isn't what fantasy owners wanted to see, he ended up with a near-monopoly on rushing attempts (16 out of 20). Chubb's volume should climb if the Browns can play from ahead in future weeks, but this whole offense looked much less dangerous than anticipated in the opener.