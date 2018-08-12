Chubb rushed 15 times for 11 yards and caught one pass (one target) for 12 yards during Thursday's 20-10 preseason victory over the Giants.

Chubb was the only Browns' back to see double-digit carries on Thursday, but he failed to make an impression. The fact he see saw the bulk of the carries is encouraging, but at the same time, his underwhelming performance highlights the fact he's still behind Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson on the depth chart.